High school football in Tennessee is two months away, and the Stone Memorial Panthers have been in action this spring and summer preparing for the 2022 campaign.
“It’s been good,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “I really like our kids’ attitudes. There’s a different energy and culture around the program. We’re continuing to build.”
SMHS had two weeks of full practice in May before transitioning into summer work.
“May was good and injury-free,” said Samber. “We don’t scrimmage anybody in the spring; we just worry about ourselves and go at the speed we need to. Right now, we’re working out in the mornings and throwing. It’s a foundational month for us since there are no pads on.”
The Panthers went 6-5 last season and fell in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. SMHS picked up wins over East Ridge, Livingston Academy, Monterey, York Institute, Cumberland County and Kingston last season.
Returning for Stone Memorial offensively is all-state receiver Kaleb Flowers along with quarterback Hunter Heavilon and receivers Bear Eldridge and Chris Hannah. The Panthers are looking for growth and players to step into new roles this fall.
“A few guys that have grown from boys to men are Calli Dishman, Gage Eldridge, Cameron Melton, Houston Woody, Blayton Flowers and Cole Dayton,” Samber added.
The Panthers will work out until the TSSAA dead period which runs from late June through the first week of July.
