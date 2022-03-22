A historic season of Stone Memorial Panther basketball came to a close Friday as SMHS fell in the Class AAA state tournament semifinals to eventual state champion Greeneville, 59-55.
“I have 14 broken-hearted kids,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “Each and every one of them gave every ounce of emotion they have to this. I’m humbled that I was allowed to be a part of this.”
Stone Memorial surpassed this season’s expectations and put on a memorable run that ended in Murfreesboro.
“We had a beam on our shoulder all season,” Capps said. “These kids felt slighted in being picked sixth by the media. You can whine about it or go do something about it. I’m so proud of all 14 kids and my entire staff; coaches Jess Raby, Matt Troino, Travis Isaacson; our trainer, Chad Crain; our bookkeeper, Jeff Cooper; and our camera girls, Ellie Strong and Brooklyn Buck. It takes a lot of people to make things successful, and we had a lot of people pour into us this week. We had nearly 500 students here at the game.”
The final four appearance by Stone Memorial is the second in program history, and Friday was Greeneville’s closest contest since Jan. 31.
The Panthers had the Greene Devils on the ropes as SMHS held a 53-52 lead with 1:43 remaining.
“That was the grittiest performance I’ve ever been a part of as a coach,” said Capps. “I’ve never been more proud of a group of kids with their effort, fight, scrappiness and grit. We were out-sized and out-athleted. I can’t say enough about these young men.”
Greeneville ultimately sealed the game late to advance to Saturday’s state championship, where they defeated Jackson South Side 77-48.
Leading the Greene Devils on Friday was Class AAA Mr. Basketball winner and state tournament MVP Jakobi Gillespie, who scored 32 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for Greeneville.
“They (Greeneville) had a playmaker, and he was the difference,” Capps added.
Stone Memorial was led by junior Matthew Bilbrey, who scored 18 points. Freshman Cade Capps recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Senior Dylan Whittenburg wrapped up his Panther basketball career with 9 points in the state semifinals.
“It was a great four years,” Whittenburg said. “I wouldn’t want to go out any other way than with these guys by my side. We made it to state from where we were supposed to be. We proved everybody wrong.”
The SMHS senior class made their impact on Stone Memorial basketball felt.
“We don’t have enough time to talk about the impact my seniors, PJ Barnes and Dylan Whittenburg, had on this program,” Capps said. “They had a lasting effect that will resonate for a long time.”
Greeneville entered the semifinals as heavy favorites, but the strong Stone Memorial’s defense made it a tight game.
“We were communicating, switching and trying to make things difficult,” Capps said. “We competed and rebounded well, and you have to do those. I’ve told my kids since they were little, if you want to be good then you have to beat the scouting report.
“Hats off to Greeneville; you have to give them credit,” Capps added. “I’ll take my group of kids any day. I’m so proud of them.”
Greeneville led 13-11 after one quarter and grew their lead to 26-18 by halftime.
A strong third quarter saw SMHS come out and quickly cut the Greeneville lead to one point (29-28) on a Whittenburg basket with 4:35 left in the third.
The Greene Devils withstood Stone Memorial’s run through the end of the third period, where they led 37-36.
In the fourth quarter, another Whittenburg basket tied the game at 45 each with 4:36 remaining. After trading baskets, Cade Capps gave SMHS their first lead of the day (50-49) on a three-pointer 3:21 left.
Gillespie answered Capps’ basket with a trey of his own, putting Greeneville up 52-50 with 3:02 left.
Capps wasn’t done as he grabbed the lead back on another three-pointer, this one with 1:43 left to put SMHS up 53-52.
From that point, Greeneville closed strong, scoring a basket on the ensuing possession and making two free throws with 31.2 seconds left to lead 56-53.
The Greene Devils put the game out of reach with 11.1 seconds left, making a free throw to go up two possessions at 57-53. GHS would win by a final score of 59-55.
Following Saturday’s championship game, Cade Capps and Matthew Bilbrey were named to the Class AAA all-state tournament team.
Stone Memorial finishes with an overall record of 22-11. The Panthers won the Region 4AAA championship, Class AAA sectional and defeated Bolton in the first round of the state tournament.
Coach Capps hopes a key factor about this team is remembered for years to come.
“We say a lot in the coaching profession about toughness,” he said. “The physical toughness is one thing; the mental toughness is a direct reflection of handling that physical struggle and conflict. So many people just see good players and don’t see the process and struggle.”
Stone Memorial (55): Matthew Bilbrey 18, Cade Capps 14, Dylan Whittenburg 9, Brady Lane 5, Conner Bowman 4, Blake Holt 3, Preston Mayberry 2
