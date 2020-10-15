For the second consecutive season, the Stone Memorial Lady Panther volleyball team found itself in the Region 4AA tournament semifinals as they took on Signal Mountain Tuesday at Livingston Academy.
Advancing to the championship wasn’t in the cards, however, as Signal Mountain defeated the Lady Panthers in five sets.
Signal opened the competition by winning the first set, 25-21.
After a 10-10 tie in the second, Stone Memorial outscored the Lady Eagles 15-5 to win the second, 25-15.
Signal Mountain then flipped that result, winning the third set 25-15.
In the fourth, Stone Memorial kept its season alive with a 25-19 victory, pushing the match to a winner-take-all fifth set.
In the fifth, Signal Mountain pulled away early and held off a late rally to defeat Stone Memorial, 15-11.
The Lady Panthers end the season at 14-12 overall and as District 8AA runners-up.
Tessa Miller, Hayden Sims, Sophie Welch and Kayle Davis were all-district and all-tournament selections for SMHS this season.
