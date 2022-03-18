Quick Web-1.JPG

Stone Memorial's state basketball tournament run came to a close Friday morning in the Class AAA semifinals, as defending state champ Greeneville defeated the Panthers 59-55.

Matthew Bilbrey posted 18 points for SMHS in the back-and-forth contest that featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter.

Stone Memorial finishes their season at 22-11 overall.

