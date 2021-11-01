Late-game drama didn’t go Stone Memorial’s way this week as the Panthers fell in overtime to DeKalb County, 21-20.
Two weeks ago, the Panthers scored with 32 seconds left before Kingston missed a game-winning field goal, securing an SMHS win.
However, this week the odds were in DeKalb County’s favor as a failed extra-point try by SMHS in overtime gave the Tigers a win.
“We told the guys we love them and we’re proud of them,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber on his message to the team. “We fought hard, came back and pushed it to overtime.”
Friday was a low-scoring affair as DeKalb County led 7-0 at halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Stone Memorial quarterback Hunter Heavilon got his team on the board via a one-yard QB sneak for a touchdown.
After the extra-point, the teams were tied at seven each until DeKalb County scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 8:06 remaining to take a 14-7 lead.
Stone Memorial wasn’t done yet as senior Bryant Carter rushed in the game-tying touchdown with 1:24 left, tying the game at 14 after the PAT.
“People are taking away some of our base stuff, so we’re leaning on Bryant more,” Samber said. “It’s a business decision to tackle that kid. He’s a senior that’s carried the football a lot for us.”
Stone Memorial finishes the regular season at 6-4 overall and 2-3 in Region 4-4A play.
The Panthers travel to Region 3-4A champion Red Bank (6-3, 5-1) for the first round of the playoffs.
“There’s a lot of razor-thin margin between teams,” Samber said. “We lost to DeKalb by a point. We’ll go to Red Bank, who beat East Hamilton by a point. It’s going to be a tall task, but we’ve got at least one more week of football.”
Stone Memorial at Red Bank is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CDT Friday, Nov. 5.
Red Bank High School is at 640 Morrison Springs Rd., Chattanooga.
