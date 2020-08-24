Inclement weather ushered in the 2020 football season for the Stone Memorial Panthers Friday night, as their opener at Grace Christian featured more than an hour of weather delays.
The Rams defended their home field, 34-14, depsite a second-half push from Stone Memorial.
“We played a really good football team,” said SMHS head coach Derek Samber. “They made it deep in the playoffs and have athletes all over the field.”
Stone Memorial held their own through three quarters despite sloppy first-half play.
“We had three turnovers and a blocked punt in the first half, and were somehow in the game,” Samber said. In the second half, we got our heads right and poured on the steam for about eight minutes.”
After forcing a three-and-out on Grace’s opening drive, Panther quarterback Bryant Carter busted loose for a 45-yard run to the Ram five-yard line, setting SMHS up near the goal line.
The Panther drive would come up empty, however, as GCA held Stone Memorial out of the end zone on fourth down.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, Grace would find the end zone first with 0:23 left in the opening period on a short touchdown pass to make the score 6-0.
The Rams hit paydirt twice more in the second quarter, taking a 19-0 lead with 45 seconds remaining until halftime.
The final minute of the first half would take more than an hour to complete as storms and lightning moved into the area and delayed the contest.
Samber viewed the hour-and-a-half delay as a positive for Stone Memorial.
“We settled down in the rain delay,” he said. “It’s been five months in the making. We were pretty amped up, and when we settled down and executed, we were fine.”
Stone Memorial entered the second half with new life and scored on their opening possession, an 80-yard drive that saw the Panthers run every play.
The drive concluded with Carter finding the end zone on an eight-yard rush to the right side with 8:50 left in the third period.
Carter added the two-point conversion, making the score 19-8.
Coach Samber then channeled his inner Jeremy Pruitt and called an onside kick, which the Panthers executed to perfection and recovered at the GCA 42-yard line.
With momentum on their side, SMHS again took to the ground and drove to the Ram 6-yard line, where RB Nick Coble rushed in for a touchdown to make the score 19-14 with 5:27 left in the third period.
Stone Memorial’s defense followed up with a fourth-down stop on the ensuing possession at their own 34-yard line.
“Our defense played lights out,” Samber said. “Credit to coach Justin Qualls and our entire staff. They had a good read on them. Grace scored on a few short fields to work with.”
From there, the GCA defense stepped up and slowed down Stone Memorial’s rushing attack, shutting the Panthers out for the rest of the contest.
Grace Christian tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the final score 34-14.
Carter finished the day with 25 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown from the quarterback position.
“Bryant Carter was a warrior,” Samber said. “He ran the ball well, and had a few mistakes in the passing game that we’ll clean up.”
Complementing Carter in the backfield was Coble, who had 42 yards rushing and a touchdown.
“Nick settled in during the second half and made his reads better,” Samber added.
Stone Memorial’s defense faced a monumental challenge in containing Grace Christian’s high-powered offense, led by quarterback Cooper Riggs.
“I feel like I could name 20 kids on defense,” Samber said. “Last year, we gave them a lot of cheap ones. This year, for the most part, they just made a few big plays. Max Cole and Caleb Lawson played really good football.”
Stone Memorial returns home to Panther Stadium this week and will look to get in the win column against Clay County.
“We’re just glad to be playing,” added Samber. “We expect to see a little more traditional offense from Clay County compared to Grace. We can settle in and go play our game.”
