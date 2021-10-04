Friday night’s King of the Mountain showdown lived up to the hype as Stone Memorial defeated Cumberland County in a low-scoring affair, 21-9.
“It was a hard-fought win,” said Stone Memorial head coach Derik Samber. “I’m proud of our kids. It took a big effort; we knew CCHS was a lot better this year. They (CCHS) played hard and were physical. We showed a lot of grit tonight; it was a great atmosphere, and I think our kids were up to the challenge.”
“I’m very proud of our kids and the effort they put forth,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “We’ve worked hard all year. This game was circled on a bunch of calendars. We wanted to play well, and for the most part we did.”
The win is the 10th consecutive in the series for Stone Memorial and improves their overall series record to 12-2 since varsity competition began in 2007. The two teams have played annually, with the exception being 2020 due to COVID-19.
The respective defenses dominated the night, holding both teams to lower-than-average point outputs.
After a scoreless first quarter, Cumberland County got on the board first via a Jaime Perez field goal eight seconds into the second quarter, giving Cumberland County a 3-0 lead over the Panthers.
Stone Memorial would eventually break through and find the end zone with 1:31 remaining until halftime as Bryant Carter scored on a 13-yard run set up by Jake Shada on a long rush the play before.
Following Ethan Lynch’s extra point, Stone Memorial led 7-3 at halftime.
“We started a lot slower than expected, but once we got our heads on straight in the locker room we came out full-go and finished the job,” said Shada.
“We had a few opportunities in the first half we didn’t cash in on,” said Repasky. “We had some mental lapses in the second half that got us beat.”
Stone Memorial extended their lead at the 8:25 mark of the third quarter as QB Hunter Heavilon found receiver Bear Eldridge, who caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
“Coach Samber told me I needed to redeem myself for dropping that last ball,” said Eldridge. “So he said we were going to throw it up and see what happens.”
Eldridge’s circus catch put the Panthers up 14-3 on Cumberland County.
The Panthers weren’t done with end zone trip just yet as Heavilon hit Kaleb Flowers on a 10-yard touchdown strike with 9:50 remaining. The score was set up by a Houston Woody fumble recovery.
After the PAT, Stone Memorial led 21-3.
CCHS wasn’t done yet as the Jets marched down the field on their ensuing possession, setting up a two-yard touchdown run by running back Colin Brown. The two-point conversion failed, giving Stone Memorial the 21-9 victory.
The win improves Stone Memorial to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 4-4A play.
“The second region win I think and hope means a playoff spot,” said Samber. “We’ve still got a lot of business to do with two region games left. This one was circled as a region game. It’s obviously the county game, and we knew it would be a big atmosphere with big implications.”
“There was a big crowd here,” Repasky said. “The community was interested; there were a couple thousand people here tonight.”
Stone Memorial will take this Friday off before returning to Region 4-4A action on Oct. 15 against Macon County.
Cumberland County falls to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in region play.
“We’ve got another region game next week in Livingston,” said Repasky. “We need to get in the win column and give ourselves a chance that last game to make the playoffs. We’re going to focus one game at a time and get ready for Livingston.”
Livingston Academy at Cumberland County is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Jet Stadium.
