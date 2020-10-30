The 2020-’21 high school basketball season is just around the corner, as teams in Tennessee may start practice on Monday, Nov. 2.
Programs across the state have been in workout and conditioning programs for some time, but the November start to practice brings a new energy.
In Crossville, Cumberland County and Stone Memorial’s programs are looking to build off last year in what will be their last season in their respective districts and regions.
Basketball in Tennessee will move to four classifications starting next season, meaning Stone Memorial and Cumberland County will move to the same district after spending the previous four seasons apart.
For the Cumberland County Jets, 2020-’21 is a chance to regain the top spot in District 7AA and make a deeper run in the Region 4AA tournament.
Cumberland County had won 29 consecutive district contests before falling to Grundy County in the District 7AA championship on a buzzer-beater, 53-52.
The Jets went 18-12 last season and lost three seniors to graduation along with rising senior Trystan Miller, who transferred out of state.
The Lady Jet program will be under new leadership this season, as Tyler McWilliams begins his coaching career with CCHS.
Cumberland County returns their entire starting lineup and rotation from a squad that won District 7AA last year and went 12-15 overall. CCHS is a perfect 30-0 against District 7AA opponents since 2017.
Across town, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers enter the season in unique circumstances, as SMHS never lost to end their season in 2020.
Stone Memorial advanced to the Class AAA state tournament final four before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Stone Memorial returns three starters and five of seven rotation players from last season’s 30-4 overall team.
The boys program at Stone Memorial looks to return to the top of District 6AAA after last season’s 17-13 overall performance.
The Panthers will look different this season, as they lost two seniors to graduation and point guard Hunter Wattenbarger transferred. Senior Andre Flores suffered a season-ending injury in football, as well.
Each team will take the court first on Nov. 17, when CCHS hosts York and SMHS travels to Maryville.
