image0.jpeg

SMHS' Rachel Houston

 Kirk Daniel Carter

Early March brings the beginning of tennis season to both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools, who faced off in their season-opener on Tuesday at CCHS.

Stone Memorial put on an impressive performance, sweeping the day with nine victories.

Rachel Houston and Tina Tung picked up an 8-0 doubles victory along with the team of Carrie Houston and Isabelle Aikens.

Phoebe Smith and Allie Stover also picked up a doubles win,

8-4.

Each Lady Panther named also picked up a singles win, along with Lady Panther Courtney Calhoun.

Photos from Tuesday’s action are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.

Trending Video