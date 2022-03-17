Early March brings the beginning of tennis season to both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools, who faced off in their season-opener on Tuesday at CCHS.
Stone Memorial put on an impressive performance, sweeping the day with nine victories.
Rachel Houston and Tina Tung picked up an 8-0 doubles victory along with the team of Carrie Houston and Isabelle Aikens.
Phoebe Smith and Allie Stover also picked up a doubles win,
8-4.
Each Lady Panther named also picked up a singles win, along with Lady Panther Courtney Calhoun.
Photos from Tuesday’s action are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
