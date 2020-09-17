Both of Crossville’s high school football teams are hitting the road for Region 3-4A contests this Friday night, as Cumberland County travels to Macon County and Stone Memorial will make the trip to Livingston Academy.
Cumberland County at Macon County
The Jets make their longest road trip of 2020 this Friday night as they travel 87 miles to Lafayette to face Macon County.
CCHS enters the contest at 0-4 this season and is currently on a 34-game losing skid, while Macon County enters the game at 4-0 overall with wins over Smith County, Westmoreland, Mt. Juliet Christian and a credited win over Glencliff, as the game was canceled due to COVID-19.
A season ago, the Tigers defeated Cumberland County 48-12 at Jet Stadium. For the Jets to right the ship this Friday night, keys on both sides of the ball include finishing tackles and putting together a consistent attack in the run game.
Though Jet quarterback Braden Tollett completed nine passes a week ago, coach Noah Repasky wants the CCHS running game to be more effective, opening up Tollett’s passing game as well. Look for Colin Brown, Reece Crockett and Christian Filler to potentially carry the football for CCHS.
Defensively, arm-tackling has been a plague on the Jets. Finishing tackles at the first point of contact will be pivotal to stopping Macon County.
Stone Memorial at
Livingston Academy
The previous six Region 3-4A champions face off this Friday as Stone Memorial travels to Livingston Academy to face the Wildcats.
Livingston Academy comes into the game at 3-1 overall with wins over Westmoreland, Cumberland County and Upperman and a loss to Cookeville.
Stone Memorial enters Friday at 1-3 with a victory over Clay County and defeats at the hands of Grace Christian, DeKalb County and CAK.
In 2019, Livingston Academy defeated SMHS 42-7 as part of their 10-0 regular season run.
For the Panthers to get back in the win column against Livingston, establishing the ground game and limiting mental mistakes are key.
Quarterback Bryant Carter is expected to return to the Panther lineup after two weeks out, which should provide a boost to the Panthers both on the ground and in the air.
SMHS must also cut back on penalties and miscues on both sides of the ball to bring home a key Region 3-4A victory.
Photos, videos, scores and more will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
