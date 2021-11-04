High school basketball practice tipped off across Tennessee this week, including here in Crossville for both Stone Memorial and Cumberland County.
Both the boys and girls programs at CCHS are under new, but familiar, leadership after offseason coaching changes. On the boys side, longtime assistant coach Taylor Denney takes over for Will Foster, who coached the Jets for 12 years.
The Lady Jets are under their third coach in three years as Kim Cram-Torres takes over for Tyler McWilliams, who followed longtime HC Radhika Miller. Cram served as an assistant with the Lady Jets last season.
At Stone Memorial, Mike Buck continues his tenure with the Lady Panthers, while Neil Capps will lead the Panthers another season.
For the first time since the 2016-’17 season, both CCHS and SMHS will compete in the same district. Over the past four years, Cumberland County was in District 7AA while Stone Memorial competed in District 6AAA.
Both programs will call District 7AAA home in 2021-’22 along with White County, Upperman, Livingston Academy, DeKalb County and Macon County.
Preseason girls polls were as follows:
Coaches girls poll
1. White County
2. Upperman
3. Livingston Academy
4. Cumberland County
5. DeKalb County
6. Stone Memorial
7. Macon County
Media girls poll
1. White County
2. Upperman
3. Livingston Academy
4. Cumberland County
5. DeKalb County
6. Stone Memorial
7. Macon County
On the boys side, both White County and Cumberland County were atop the preseason rankings:
Coaches boys poll
1. Cumberland County
2. White County
3. Stone Memorial
4. Livingston Academy
5. DeKalb County
6. Upperman
7. Macon County
Media boys poll
1. White County
2. Cumberland County
3. Upperman
4. DeKalb County
5. Livingston Academy
6. Stone Memorial
7. Macon County
