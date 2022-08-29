A strong first half led the Stone Memorial Panthers to a 35-6 victory at East Ridge Friday evening, improving their record to 2-0.
“It was a sloppy game a little bit; we got out of rhythm some,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “But we made big plays and our defense executed well again. At the end of the day, it’s a win, and none of those are easy; East Ridge competed well.”
Stone Memorial’s first-team defense pitched a shutout for the second consecutive week.
“I was pleased with that first bunch,” Samber said. “We subbed a lot in that second half to get guys some reps. The second week in a row we’ve only given up points after we’ve subbed.
“Blayton Flowers was in the right spots all night,” Samber added. “Maddox Oquendo has made some plays and did the right things. Two weeks in a row he runs down a potential touchdown and makes sure they don’t score.”
Offensively, the Panthers racked up 376 total yards, led by senior quarterback Hunter Heavilon going 8-14 for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
All-state receiver Kaleb Flowers had 4 receptions for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also recorded an interception on defense.
Kaleb Flowers credited his success to his team.
“Us playing together,” he said. “The relationship I’ve got with these boys is unbreakable.”
Chris Hannah led SMHS with 63 rushing yards on 6 carries in the first half. Nick Osmun hauled in two receptions for 52 yards offensively.
The Panthers struck first on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Heavilon to Bear Eldridge with 7:51 left in the first period.
“That’s something we put in this week out of a squeeze look,” Samber said on the opening score. “That’s something they hadn’t seen on film, and that’s actually not the primary read there. But a senior quarterback and experienced receiver make the right read.”
Following the Justin Barnett extra point, SMHS led 7-0.
The Panthers struck again late in the first period as lineman Deacon Disney got his number called and rushed in a one-yard touchdown with 2.4 seconds left in
the opening quarter to make it 14-0.
“I couldn’t have it without my dogs on the line,” Disney said. “It feels good to get in the end zone.”
“Deacon is a great kid, and he’s in our heavy package there,” Samber said. “We want to throw those guys up front a bone.”
Midway through the second period, Eldridge would pick off an East Ridge pass, turning the ball back to the SMHS offense.
The Panthers promptly marched down the field setting up a Kaleb Flowers 15-yard touchdown reception with 4:18 left until halftime to go up 21-0.
Later in the half, East Ridge’s offense threatened with inside the SMHS 30-yard line before Blayton Flowers and Brady Lane recorded a fourth-down tackle at the SMHS 25-yard line with 54 second on the clock.
With less than a minute left in the half, 75 yards to go and a three-score lead, most teams take a knee and go to halftime.
Most teams.
“We’re a veteran team with a senior quarterback and receiver,” Samber said. “I looked at the guys and said ‘Hey, let’s take a shot right here. Hunter throw it early, and don’t leave it short.’”
Take a shot they did as Heavilon connected with Kaleb Flowers down the right sideline for a 75-yard touchdown reception to go up 28-0 before the half.
“I seen him (East Ridge’s defender) about 5 yards off of me,” Flowers said. “Hunter just gave me the perfect ball and the rest is history.”
East Ridge scored early in the second half to make it 28-6.
Late in the third period, SMHS’ Blayton Flowers capped off the victory with a one-yard touchdown run to make the final score 35-6 in favor of Stone Memorial.
Despite the 29-point win, Samber sees areas for improvement.
“Some of our substitutions weren’t great, and we’re trying to rep some guys and build some depth,” he said. “We had some penalties; not necessarily a lack of discipline, but some things that got us out of rhythm that we can clean up.”
Stone Memorial is currently 2-0 and hosts Livingston Academy Friday for homecoming and their Region 4-4A opener.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Photos from Friday’s win at East Ridge available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.