The Stone Memorial Panthers and Lady Panthers traveled to upper East Tennessee Friday and Saturday to compete in the prestigious Roundball Classic at Science Hill High School in Johnson City.
Each program went 1-1 over the two days of competition, as both won Friday night and were defeated Saturday afternoon.
GIRLS
The Lady Panthers took the court Friday night against the defending North Carolina Class AA champion Mountain Heritage High School, and won a free throw shootout against the Lady Cougars 70-63.
The contest saw 64 fouls called and 84 free throws shot between the two teams. Gardner-Webb commit Emma Capps poured in 35 points for Stone Memorial in the victory.
Stone Memorial (70): Emma Capps 35, Annah Goss 11, Tessa Miller 6, Keaton Freitag 6, Katie Adkisson 5, Mattie Buck 4, Chloe Roark 2, Kenry Malone 1
* * *
The Lady Panthers’ second contest saw their first defeat of the season, as the hosting Science Hill Lady Hilltoppers won 52-41.
Stone Memorial couldn’t get the offense going as they were held to their season-low point total.
The Lady Panthers are currently 7-1 and will travel across town to face Cumberland County on Tuesday.
Stone Memorial (41): Emma Capps 17, Tessa Miller 10, Katie Adkisson 5, Mattie Buck 3, Keaton Freitag 2, Chloe Roark 2, Annah Goss 2
BOYS
Like the girls team, the boys also went 1-1 in the Roundball Classic as they defeated Tennessee High School 62-51 on Friday before falling to Science Hill 56-37 on Saturday.
A balanced scoring attack led the Panthers against Tennessee, as Zach Boyd, Jack Eldridge and Hunter Wattenbarger each hit double figures in the victory.
Stone Memorial (62): Zach Boyd 12, Jack Eldridge 11, Hunter Wattenbarger 11, Chris Coudriet 9, Kaleb McCoy 8, Zach Street 6, Will Hecker 5
* * *
A slow start doomed the Panthers in their second conest as Science Hill took a 31-16 lead at halftime as they went on to win 56-37.
The Panthers are currently 4-4 and will travel to Cumberland County on Tuesday.
Stone Memorial (37): Chris Coudriet 10, Will Hecker 8, Zach Boyd 7, Zach Street 4, Jack Eldridge 4, Hunter Wattenbarger 3, Dylan Whittenburg 1
