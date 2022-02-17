The Stone Memorial High School Football/ Competition Cheer squad recently competed at the National High School Cheerleading Championships, held February 11-13, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL.
The competition is the pinnacle of cheerleading competitions for high school cheerleaders across the country.
SMHS cheerleaders who competed include Emily Staehler, Cameron Collins, Kandice Collins, Kylee Gossett, Abigail Key, Janae Lozoya, Trinity McGlaun, Dakota Morgan, Kendall Rifner, Macy Smith, Alyssa Houston, Ryleigh Street, Karys Wilson and Camryn Cook.
All teams invited to compete at the championship qualified at a regional competition in 2021. SMHS received their bid in the Small Varsity Game Day DII division.
Their division was comprised of 32 qualifying teams from across the country. SMHS advanced through preliminaries and semifinals into finals, where they placed 9th overall in their division.
This is has been a year of first for SMHS cheer, as they won their first regional competition since they began competing, and this is also the first time they have been Nationals finalists.
They would like to say a huge thank you to their sponsors in the community as well as everyone who supported them as they fundraised throughout the year.
They would also like to extend a heart felt thank you to the administration of SMHS, as well as the BOE for their support, and for allowing them to represent SMHS and Cumberland County on the national stage.
