The Stone Memorial High School football cheerleading squad attended Universal Cheer Association camp at the Park Vista hotel in Gatlinburg June 21-23.
Cheer teams attend camps to learn material and new skills, as well as how to work under pressure as a team and to compete against other teams.
SMHS football cheer received the coveted “Banana” award day two of camp. The banana is awarded to squads who demonstrate qualities of leadership, spirit, and the overall ability to work hard while having fun.
During the camp competitions, SMHS won first place in cheer for the large varsity division and second place for their performance of the camp dance routine, also in the large varsity division.
Stone Memorial football cheer was also awarded the Leadership award, an honor based on votes from the other 12 teams present at camp.
Stone had three members of the team named to the All-American team: Cameron Collins, Janae Lozoya and Dakota Morgan.
In addition, Karys Wilson was awarded the prestigious Pin-It-Forward award by UCA staff, and McKenna Langley and Cameron Collins also received a pin it forward award from their peers on different teams.
