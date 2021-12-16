One of the best basketball players in Crossville history saw his number retired Tuesday night as Stone Memorial legend Brandon Cole’s No. 50 jersey was added to the SMHS gym rafters.
“It’s a cool experience,” said Cole. “It’s cool coming back here and seeing a lot of people that I played with. It’s been 10 years next year.”
Cole, a 2012 graduate of Stone Memorial, has one of the most impressive accolade lists in Tennessee high school basketball history.
After playing his freshman season at Cumberland County, Cole’s next three years came at Stone Memorial.
He finished with 2,350 career points, ranking him second in county boys history behind Wade Parsons.
Cole was named all-District 4AA four straight years and was district MVP for three of the four.
He was a Region 2AA selection in 2011 and 2012, and was named the Knoxville News Sentinel player of the year in 2012.
Cole was named to the TSSAA all-state tournament teams in 2011 and 2012, and was also named to the AP all-state teams both seasons.
He was named a Mr. Basketball finalist in 2012 and led all other finalists in points per game and rebounds.
Cole’s basketball career continued into college, where he attended Bryan College in Dayton, TN.
He is now Bryan’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, as he recorded 2,799 points and 1,235 rebounds with the Lions on 53.5% shooting.
Cole’s talents are more impressive when his stature is taken into consideration.
He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and played post in high school in college, which often made him one of the shorter players on the court every night.
Cole routinely faced off against post players standing 6 feet, 5 inches or taller --— even as tall as 7 feet, 1, inch in college basketball.
“Brandon could have been the ultimate playground basketball hustler if he wanted to make some extra money here or there. He just did not pass the eye test --— at all,” said Jesse Smithey, former Knoxville News Sentinel PrepXtra sports editor and current owner of 5StarPreps, who covered Cole in high school. “But after just a couple of minutes, you’d have your mind blown because of how effective he was in the post: using his body leverage and angles on the court to outmaneuver and outplay bigger and more talented players.
“His inside game with the outside prowess of Robert Troino and Brock Rowan really was fun to watch in high school,” Smithey added. “And then Cole continued to defy logic once he got to college.”
When asked about his favorite basketball memories at Stone, Cole had a simple answer.
“Just playing with my friends,” he said. “All of us grew up playing basketball together our whole lives. It was cool to play with them in high school.
“My family was most important, though,” he added.
Cole finds himself in East Tennessee now, but will return to Cumberland County in the coming months.
“I sell insurance now,” he said. “I’m in Chattanooga now, but moving back to Crossville in about two months.”
Tuesday’s number retirement ceremony came in front of fans in Panther gold and Jet blue alike, who gave a standing ovation.
“This was really cool,” said SMHS girls coach Mike Buck, who coached the boys team during Cole’s career. “He’s at a point in his life now where he really appreciated it, too. He became a legend with what he was able to do. He’s the ideal high school student-athlete. He had a lot of gifts, and played to his strengths.
“There’s all kinds of stories about Brandon on the court,” Buck added. “I’ve always said he was like a grown man out there playing against kids. Mentally, he would be a couple of plays ahead.”
Current SMHS boys coach Neil Capps was an assistant under Buck and coached Cole as well.
“It was a really good night, with us finally retiring a number that was long overdue,” Capps said. “We’re thankful for Brandon Cole, and I’m thankful I was able to be a part of his life.
“He poured into my son, Cade, when Cade was a little kid. Brandon spent time rebounding for a 5-year old when he was in high school, and it was really special to see that come full circle.”
Cole’s talent on the court was obvious, but Buck claims his character was the most impressive.
“There are a lot of good players out there who walk with arrogance, but Brandon is proof that you don’t have to be like that,” Buck added. “You can be a solid-character dude.
“The people who didn’t get to see him play, it’s unfortunate for them.”
