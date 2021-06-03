After COVID-19 took away 2020’s summer basketball camps, Stone Memorial High School is back to hosting in July with camps geared for both boys and girls in July.
Stone Memorial’s boys basketball program will host its camp July 12-14.
The camp is open to all boys entering second through eighth grade and runs from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the Stone Memorial main gym.
Registration will be the morning of July 12 from 7-8 a.m.
The camp costs $60 per individual camper or $50 per camper if more than one camper from the same household.
Each camper will receive instruction in the following areas: defense, post play, rebounding, guard play, passing and shooting.
Each camper will receive a panther camp T-shirt, and will have the opportunity to earn prizes during camp games and daily competitions.
Please mail registration forms (available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com) to Stone Memorial High School c/o Neil Capps. 2800 Cook Rd, Crossville, TN, 38571.
Those with questions may contact Neil Capps at 931-484-5767 or email nacapps33@yahoo.com.
On the girls’ side, the Stone Memorial Lady Panther basketball program has announced a series of nine girls basketball skill camp sessions in July for area youth in third through eighth grade.
SMHS camps will be held July 12, 13, 15, 19, 20, 22, 26, 27 and 29 at Stone Memorial High School.
The camps will run from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. each day and cost $10 per session.
Those with questions may contact Lady Panther head coach Mike Buck via email at stoneladypanthers@gmail.com or buckm@ccschools.k12tn.net or via call/text at 931-267-5455.
