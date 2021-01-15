SMHSatRheaBoysBB-33.JPG

Coach Neil Capps speaks to the Stone Memorial Panthers between quarters at Rhea County.

 Michael Lindsay

Friday night's Stone Memorial at Warren County games will now start an hour earlier.

The No. 2-ranked Lady Panthers will face Warren County starting at 5 p.m. instead of the originally-scheduled 6 p.m. The game time is moved up due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday night.

The boys contest will start immediately after.

Results from Friday's games will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com and on Twitter at @crossvillenews.

