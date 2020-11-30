Inclement weather has moved the Stone Memorial at Upperman basketball game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The contest will now be played Thursday, Dec. 17 at Upperman High School.
Stone Memorial will play Siegel this Friday at SMHS.
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
John Kemmer Young, 79, of East Ridge, TN, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Standifer Place in Chattanooga, TN. He was born April 8, 1941, in Crossville, son of the late George Dean Young and Lena Jane (Kemmer) Young John worked for Dupont as a control operator. In addition, he was a me…
Joseph Logue McNutt, 95, of Crossville, passed away at home on Nov. 23, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1925, in Uniontown, PA, son of the late Joseph Russell McNutt and Kathleen (Logue) McNutt. After serving his country in the Army during World War II and being awarded a Bronze Star, Joe wor…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.