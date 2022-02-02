Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Stone Memorial at Macon County basketball games have been moved up to Thursday, Feb. 3. The games were originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4.
Stone Memorial at Macon County basketball moved up to Thursday (2/3)
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
