With basketball season quickly approaching, Stone Memorial High School has announced their annual “Panther Preview” to be held on Saturday, Nov. 14
The Panther Preview showcases each of the five elementary school basketball programs that feed SMHS with a day of competition between the boys and girls basketball teams. Cheerleaders from each school will also be performing.
Games will run from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
All games will have a two-minute warm up and two eight-minute quarters.
Admission will be $5 for adults and is free for students and children.
A full schedule of game times is available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.