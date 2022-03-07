The Stone Memorial Panthers are state bound following Monday night's 63-44 Class AAA sectional victory against Austin-East. The victory came in front of a near-capacity crowd at Stone Memorial High School, and qualifies the Panthers for next week's TSSAA state tournament held at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. More on Monday's win and the upcoming state tournament coming online to www.crossville-chronicle.com and in the Friday edition of The Zone.

