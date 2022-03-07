The Stone Memorial Panthers are state bound following Monday night's 63-44 Class AAA sectional victory against Austin-East. The victory came in front of a near-capacity crowd at Stone Memorial High School, and qualifies the Panthers for next week's TSSAA state tournament held at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. More on Monday's win and the upcoming state tournament coming online to www.crossville-chronicle.com and in the Friday edition of The Zone.
Stone Memorial advances to TSSAA state tournament with sectional win vs. Austin-East
Pauline Ocia Neal Cox, 94, of Crossville, passed away March 5, 2022. She was born July 15, 1927, in Byrdstown, the daughter of Samuel E. and Sarah L.Parsons Neal. Pauline was a charter member of Lawrence Chapel Church of God of Prophecy for 72 years. She taught Sunday school for a great many…
Bettye Jo Davis, 88, of Crossville, passed away on March 3, 2022, at Cumberland Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 23, 1933, in Crossville, daughter of the late Samuel L. Vandever and Minnie Nar (Brown) Vandever. Bettye was a homemaker and attended the Church of Christ. She is survived by …
James Robert Flynn Jr., 95, of Monterey, died at his home on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Mr. Flynn was born on Oct. 25, 1926, in Bainbridge, OH, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Robert Flynn. James was a retired advertising executive and worked for several excellent companies. He is survived by…
A man for all seasons. A man for those he touched in love. Lived his life based on love. He believed as Martin Luther King did when he said, "I choose love because hate is too great a burden to bear." Michael made his final transition walking and talking with Jesus Feb. 11, 2022, at 11:08 p.…
