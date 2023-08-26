Trent Stokes, the head golf coach at Stone Memorial High School, has a goal in mind for his boys and girls teams.
He wants to win, no doubt about that. However, the big picture is to be ready to play, and play well, when the district tournament rolls around. That is the most important tournament.
Stokes and the SMHS boys and girls took a step toward making that big picture come into focus Monday. Stone Memorial hosted Upperman at Beartrace at Cumberland Mountain Golf Course and knocked off the Bees, 163-176.
“We had a hiccup a couple of weeks ago, but I think we’re back on track now,” said Stokes.
“We’re figuring some things out about our order of five, but things are building toward that district tournament and that’s when we want to be playing our best.”
Braden Houston and Will Goodwin led the pack for the Panthers. Houston shot 38 for nine holes, while Goodwin posted a 40.
Levi Wood was two strokes back at 42, and Isaac Smith fired a 43.
Some of Stone’s other players, playing outside the top 5, also had good rounds. Bryce Elmore shot 47, while the freshman trio of Charlie VanWinkle, Liam Fuentes and Colton Harden, posted great scores.
Harden led the rookies with a 37. VanWinkle fired a 40 and Fuentes posted a 42.
“Consistency is kind of the thought process behind what we do,” Stokes said. “We need to have guys go out there and shoot their normal rounds, and not have a blow up round. If we can do that, I think we will be OK. A lot of this is on the mental side of the game of how to attack a course, and avoid the big numbers.”
And the Panthers seem to be doing that.
“Braden Houston and Will Goodwin have been rock solid at the top of our lineup this season. And with that being a home match, we were able to get some of the other guys out there,” Stokes said.
Sarah Bass, Stone Memorial’s only member of the girls’ team, posted a 47 for the nine-hole match. Even though she played as an individual, Bass had the girls’ low round.
“Sarah did not have her best round out there, but she didn’t feel the best, either,” Stokes said.
“She played in the Sneds Tour last weekend in Lake Tansi. So she walked 18 holes on Saturday, 18 holes on Sunday, and then had nine holes in our match on Monday.”
You could tell she was a little wore out, but she still finished strong and that’s a good indicator.”
Stone Memorial will host regional powerhouse Cookeville on Aug. 28 at The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain. The first tee shot will be 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.