Last week’s victory over Cookeville, an annual 6A football powerhouse, was big for the Stone Memorial Panthers.
It was the first win over CHS in program history.
But for head coach Derik Samber and the Panthers, the hoopla of last week’s win has been put in the rearview mirror. They celebrated and enjoyed it, but the Stone Memorial coaches and players are looking forward to another difficult challenge.
Stone Memorial will be on the road again Aug. 25 when the Panthers visit Sweetwater, a Region 3, Class 3A contender.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT.
“Sweetwater is a really good team, very well-coached,” Samber said. “They’re big. They’re physical. They went 10-3 last season and reached the state quarterfinals.”
Sweetwater opened its season last week with an impressive 42-14 victory over Sequoyah at home.
The Wildcats love to play in their own friendly confines and are difficult to beat. They have won 11 of their last 12 games at home.
SHS is known to be a scoring team, and this year seems to be more of the same.
Since the beginning of the 2022 campaign, the Wildcats are averaging over 30 points a contest, while giving up an average of just 10 points a game.
“Sweetwater is a run-heavy football team,” Samber said. “Up front they’re very big. They have two big, physical running backs.”
Carrying most of the load for the Wildcats will be the running duo of Jayven Melton and Chris Alford. Both have speed and quickness, and like contact. Silas Brown will also figure into the fray.
Quarterback Tyler Beasley, a sophomore, makes the Wildcat offense go.
“Their size and physicality translates to the defense,” Samber said. “They really get after you. I think they had young guys in last week when they gave up their second score [to Sequoyah]. So they really only gave up one score, while putting 42 points on the board. That is impressive.”
But the Panthers were very impressive last Friday, too.
Stone Memorial came from behind Friday to knock off Cookeville, 25-20. The Panthers had 412 yards in total offense, including 344 in the air.
Quarterback Nick Osmun teamed up with Jayden “Bear” Eldridge for nine catches, four touchdowns and over 200 yards.
