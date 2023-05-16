Dylan Nelson has told everyone who would listen to him that doubles play, for his team this year, is going to be crucial. The Stone Memorial tennis coach has always believed points won during doubles competition in every match, especially in the postseason, often make the difference between winning and losing.
That was certainly the case last week when the Lady Panthers battled state power Hendersonville for the region championship in Crossville. Stone opened the match with nail-biting victories in doubles and followed that with the overall 5-2 match victory.
“I knew going into the match it was going to be really tough for us, considering the results of Hendersonville’s season,” Nelson said. “They beat Cookeville twice pretty handily. Our match with Cookeville was close. I am just really thrilled for the girls.
“Our entire practices leading up to this match were entirely focused on doubles. The girls trusted me and let me change the way we go about things, as far as tactics, and it worked. We changed up a little bit about how aggressive we were.”
Rachel Houston and Tina Tung set the pace for Stone as they survived a 9-8 victory over Lauren Curric and Lola Cunningham at the No. 1 match. Carrie Houston and Isabelle Aikens knocked off Scarlett Lodge and Emerson Elrod by a score of 8-6 at the No. 2 spot.
“It was back and forth the entire time,” Nelson said. “Tina and Rachel won the tiebreaker at 7-4. Then Carrie and Isabelle won their match, and that was crucial for us going into the singles matches, knowing we needed to win only two.
“One of the main takeaways in the doubles I think was both teams at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles did a good job playing well together. It was probably the best I have seen them play together this season, as far as communicating, and movement together on the court.”
Stone kept the momentum going in the singles play. Rachel Houston beat Lodge 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot, and Carrie Houston took down Curric by a score of 6-3, 6-4 to make it 4-0.
Hendersonville picked up a point at No. 3 singles when Aikens dropped a 1-6, 2-6 decision to Cunningham. However, Tung took down Elrod 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 at No. 4 to make it 5-1 for the Lady Panthers. Hendersonville won the No. 5 singles match when Autumn Gunters downed Sydney Rally 6-0, 6-2.
“It was another barn-burner for Tina,” said Nelson. “She’s kind of a grinder for us. She has that fresh-set mentality, puts the last game behind her. She could have come out dejected after losing the second set. But, she rushed out to a 4-1 lead in the third set.”
The coach went on to say that Rally’s and Aiken’s singles matches were much closer than the scores reflect. He said both girls worked hard and fought for every point.
Stone Memorial will now advance to the substate championship on May 18 when the Lady Panthers visit McMinnville.
