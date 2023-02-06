It had been a long time coming, but the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers and head coach Mike Buck enjoyed the sweet taste of victory Friday night with a 59-51 victory over visiting Macon County.
“It feels fantastic,” said Buck. “I am really happy for the girls, they really wanted that. They took care of the ball, they competed, and they played well enough to go out there and get the win. I think we ended up with only 11 turnovers, and that’s manageable.”
The win, which broke a 10-game losing streak, improves the Lady Panthers to 8-19 for the year and 1-10 in District 7AAA. The loss drops Macon County to 7-18 and 1-10.
“This win is going to be a confidence booster,” Buck said. “The losing streak gets to be its own little animal; the pressure starts to mount. This was a game we felt like we should win at home, but still the uncertainty was there. The pressure came on how we’ve got to get this win. I am happy with it, there was a big sigh of relief, and the girls were energized.”
The Stone girls jumped out on top early and never trailed the entire game. Big buckets by Adison Howard and Ashley Whittenburg helped the Lady Panthers rush out to an 18-15 lead in the first period and a big basket from Kailee Waldo helped push Stone Memorial to a 32-24 advantage at halftime.
In the second half, Stone Memorial continued to produce offensively while holding Macon County on defense. The Lady Panthers led 40-34 going into the final quarter.
Howard led the Stone girls in scoring with 18 points. Kortney Headrick chipped in with 16 points, and Whittenburg tallied nine. Kailee Waldo scored eight points and lily Hinch had six. Maggie Hazelton chipped in with two.
Kaydence Woliford scored 17 points to lead Macon County.
“We started the game with three straight turnovers, and I am thinking ‘Hey, let’s settle down,’” Buck said. “Then, we had a spurt at the end where we turned it over three times in the about a minute and a half. For most of the game, we valued the ball and we made sure to get the ball into the hands of the people we needed to have it.
“We got up by about 10 late in the game, they were able to cut it to five, but we were able to make some free throws. That’s something we did very well Friday. It was a back-and-forth type of game. We knew they were capable of putting up points, 80 earlier in the week, but we held them to 51.”
The Lady Panthers spread the offensive wealth around, including a double-digit effort from Headrick, who broke out with a big night.
Now, the Stone girls are getting ready to close out the regular season with Clarkrange on Feb. 7 and at district leader Livingston Academy at Feb. 10.
