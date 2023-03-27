Coaches of any sport will never look twice at a victory. If their team wins by 10 runs or by two runs, a win is a win is a win.
That’s why Stone Memorial softball coach Chasity Bohannon wasn’t too disappointed with the way her team played against Monterey last week in a 1-0 victory.
However, she wasn’t very pleased, either.
“Our hitting was terrible,” Bohannon said. “We didn’t make any errors on defense because they didn’t really put the ball in play that much. However, we weren’t being aggressive in the batter’s box, and I don’t think we were ready to hit.”
The Lady Panthers got on board early in the game, scoring their only tally in the bottom of the first inning.
Kara Von Achen reached base, advanced to second on a ground ball and later scored on a double by Cadence Cox.
The rest of the game went back and forth with neither team really threatening.
That was until the top of the seventh when Monterey’s lead-off hitter smacked a triple.
Stone Memorial’s defense went to work behind the pitching of Cox as she shut down the Lady Wildcats in order to keep them from reaching home and knotting the score at 1-1.
“We were able to make the plays on defense when we needed to, and a few times we were able to limit the number of bases they got,” Bohannon said. “For the most part, our defense was pretty solid.
“[However] We’ve got to be more aggressive in the box. We’ve got to be ready to swing when we step in there, and make better choices on the pitches we swing at. It is all mental.”
Stone Memorial will host Upperman March 28. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
“Cadence Cox pitched well tonight,” Bohannon said. “She threw hard, she didn’t get behind many batters.
“For us, it is just making sure she is confident we’re able to make plays behind her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.