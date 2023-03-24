Several of the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers kicked off their Spring Break vacation by faring well last weekend in the Upper Cumberland Tennis Classic at Fairfield Glade.
“There were six total teams in the tournament including us. There was Cookeville, McMinn County, Macon County, White House and Bradley Central,” said Stone coach Dylan Nelson.
“It was a pretty strong field compared to last year. That’s especially true for McMinn County, which is one of the premier teams in the state.”
The format of the tournament was similar to a district or regional tournament, requiring one team to compete with six players. That includes two singles players and two doubles teams.
Stone Memorial came up big in the girls’ singles competition. Rachel Houston won the Level 1 title, while Tina Tung won the Level 2 singles crown. Carrie Houston and Isabelle Aikens handled the duties in Level 1 doubles, while Phoebe Smith and Courtney Calhoun were in the Level 2 competition.
“Rachel and Tina won the singles titles,” said Nelson. “Carrie and Isabelle lost in the doubles final. Courtney and Phoebe lost both of their matches in the round-robin portion of the tournament.
“I thought this year’s tournament turned out really well. We won last year, but to be fair it was a little bit of a stronger group this time. I came in expecting us to contend, so I am not surprised we would compete so well. I am very impressed.”
The Stone Memorial boys competing in the tournament included Sean Esper and Levi McClung in the singles division, and Jackson Miller and Jacob Fulton in the doubles competition. Esper and McClung battled well, but could not pick up wins. The duo of Miller and Fulton could not capture a victory.
“Sean Esper played Level 1 singles and Levi was in Level 2,” Nelson said. “Jackson and Jacob played number two doubles. We didn’t have enough people to bring another doubles team. No one advanced, but they’ve certainly improved since our first match. Sean even got a couple of games from one of the better players in the region. It shows signs of improvement.”
Nelson said Stone Memorial will have off through Spring Break, until getting back to action on Monday when the boys and girls take on Livingston Academy.
“This tournament helps us out a lot,” Nelson said. “The kids get a minimum of two matches against schools where we would normally have to block out two days to do that. We did this in one day.
“Also, the first week of April is arguably our toughest week of the season. We play Green Hills on Monday and then Cookeville at home the following day. So we’re focusing on looking ahead to that and trying to get geared up for those matches.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.