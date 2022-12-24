The score didn’t turn out exactly the way Mike Buck wanted it to, but the Stone Memorial girls’ basketball coach knows there is a bigger picture to what happens at the Frank’s Christmas Shootout in Sparta this week than just wins or losses.
The Lady Panthers played a strong first half in their battle with York Institute, staying within striking distance of the powerhouse, besides not shooting extremely well from the field. However, the Dragonettes’ size and tenacious defense finally wore Stone Memorial down for the 72-39 decision.
“We went into the game wanting to kind of be who we are, bring our strengths into the game, the things we’ve been talking about with the team,” said Buck, who is working to rebuild his young program. “We knew defensively how they were going to run and jump from different angles on defense, and I am proud of how we’re starting to handle those situations.”
The loss dropped Stone Memorial to 6-8 on the year, while York improved to 9-2 overall.
“We got a little fatigued in the third period, and it started to slip away,” Buck said. “But being able to pass and catch, being aware of your teammates, being able to make the tough catch when we need to bail someone out, those were some of the things we worked on coming into this game. Tonight shows we’re starting to see that happen.”
The game started out going back and forth with neither team able to garner much of an advantage. York tied the score at 14-14 at the end of the first period, and then took a slight 26-23 lead as the floor cleared for the intermission.
“York is a good, talented team,” Buck said. “Their biggest strength is their competitive spirit and their toughness. Going up against that was a challenge but I think we answered the call until we got fatigued. They were able to go down and get a two- or three-bucket run on us and we just couldn’t match that.”
But that’s when York began to create separation. The Dragonettes picked up the heat on defense and turned several Stone turnovers into points, enough to take a 49-35 lead going into the fourth period.
Kailee Waldo led Stone Memorial in scoring with 14 points in the loss. Kortney Headrick scored 12 points, while Emily Hazelton had six, Rachel Houston had five and Adison Howard scored two.
Reese Beaty scored 21 points to lead York in the win.
“We’ve talked all year about playing with toughness, competitiveness, and a grit. I thought we did that tonight,” Buck said. “But you’re not going to flip a switch and play with competitiveness and win every night, especially against the teams we’re playing.
“However, it starts with a good half like we had tonight. Then, maybe we can put three quarters together and just build on that,” Buck added.
Stone Memorial will have some time off after Frank’s Christmas Shootout before getting back on the court on Jan. 3. Buck said the break is coming at a good time.
“We’re looking forward to taking some time off with family, and then coming in and grind a little bit in practice,” the coach said. “We want to iron out some things and then push into January. I want us to find that foundation of toughness and competitive spirit we’re looking for on the floor.
“I told the girls ‘when I told you at the beginning of the year you were ready to win, I wasn’t wrong. We just have to believe in each other. We have the talent.’ Tonight was a really good half, and if we can build on that it will be valuable for us.”
*In other games this week, the Stone Memorial girls dropped a 63-46 decision to Warren County. Kortney Headrick led the way with 14 points. Kailee Waldo put in 12, and Ashley Whittenburg tallied seven.
