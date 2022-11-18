The Stone Memorial girls’ wrestling team is putting the final touches on the preseason as they prepare to open the 2022-’23 campaign with a scrimmage Nov. 19 at Bearden High School.
“I have some experience on this year’s team, but I have some girls that don’t have experience,” said Stone coach Brian Parker. “Jaelyn Patton has a chance to do very well, as does her sister, Paige.”
The Patton sisters are the leaders for the Lady Panthers, both have tremendous talent, and Parker believes the duo could make it to the state meet.
This season they will get much-needed contributions from Sarah Pape, Anna Scoville, Haley Suggs and Hannah Simoes, each of which are expected to make a splash this year.
“Paige Patton is a good leader of the team,” Parker said. “I hope she can do well and make it to the state. Hannah, a transfer from New York, is really good. Sarah Pape is a sophomore and Anna Scoville is a freshman, and she’s getting some very good experience for us.”
Parker said the Lady Panthers will be challenged each and every time they take the mat.
“I usually have a fairly difficult schedule every year,” Parker said. “We start off at the Knox Catholic tournament. if you can place in the Knox Catholic tournament, you have a decent chance of placing at the state.”
There are six players on Stone’s wrestling roster. Parker hopes more girls would consider giving wrestling a try.
“People fear the sports they don’t know,” Parker said. “They know what football is, what basketball is. I tell students to come try open gym one day. If you like it, stay. There is nothing like wrestling that teenagers have ever experienced.”
