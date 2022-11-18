Last season was a difficult year for the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers. The 2021-’22 basketball season had its share of ups and downs, and wins didn’t come easy.
The SMHS girls were one of the youngest groups coach Mike Buck has ever put on the floor, and the growing pains the Lady Panthers experienced were obstacles they had to learn to overcome.
This year, the Lady Panthers are a year older, battled tested, and the lessons learned from last season, Buck believes, are going to pay dividends.
“We had some good young girls that were going to be pieces on a good team last year and were not going have to carry a lot of weight,” the coach said. “Going through it was unfortunate, it was a struggle, but we’re going to start to see the rewards of that moving forward. It was kind of a reset year. These young girls are older now, and I am excited.
“With this team, when the lights are on, the crowds are there, when your opponent is good at stopping you from doing what you’re supposed to do, can we still execute? When we get to that point, I am confident we will be in the conversation as one of the best teams in the state.”
The Lady Panthers [1–0] will be in action Saturday [Nov. 19] when they compete in the Science Hill Classic where they will face Morristown West and Jefferson County.
“We haven’t really found our identity as a team yet,” Buck said. “We’re probably a high-low team. I don’t think we’re going to end up that way. We’re going to play through that, but we’ve got some other kids that can make an impact. This group is hungry.”
Buck and his staff spent a lot of the offseason working with their team on accountability, and taking ownership of their own games and getting better. He told them if the parts are better then the whole team will be better. Buck also told them they need to learn from last year’s valuable lesson of fighting through adversity.
The engine of the Lady Panthers’ machine will get started in the backcourt with a trio of guards in sophomore Adison Howard, junior Paige Roberts and freshman Ashley Whittenburg.
“Adison was our point guard last year, the only one confident and skilled enough to bring it up the floor,” Buck said. “Paige Roberts tore her ACL, so we’re hoping to have her back soon and that will make such a big difference. Ashley is going to be really good. She is a good ball-handler and can distribute the ball very well.”
A big scoring punch for Stone Memorial this season will come from perimeter shooting, and Buck has a stable full of sharpshooters. Sophomore Lily Hinch will set the pace for the Lady Panthers, as will junior Rachel Houston and sophomore post player Kortney Headrick.
Kailee Waldo, a junior post player, will also figure into the fray. She has a good touch around the basket, the coach said, but is versatile enough to step out and shoot the jumper.
“It is going to be fun this year as a coach, where you get to play some chess rather than just survive,” Buck said. “We have the pieces to do something, be able to attack people. It will be fun to see people try to guard us.”
Buck said he likes his depth this season and won’t hesitate going to the bench when needed. First to be called on will probably be junior Kara Vonachen, freshman Chloe Waldo and senior twins Maggie and Emily Hazelton. He also said sophomores Laney Wiley and Madison Lefebvre, along with rookies Marley Bowers and Cadence Cox, are in the running for playing time.
“It is a short, small roster,” Buck said, “but I like the quality.”
The Lady Panthers have already picked up a hard-fought victory this season, in a 61-46 win over Maryville. Buck said he’s still tweaking things on offense and defense, but expects his squad to run the floor and, hopefully, be able to have a potent attack. Defensively, Stone Memorial will probably fall into their patented 1-3-1 zone.
That philosophy will be put to the test this season early and often as Stone Memorial’s schedule looks like a slugfest every night.
“Everything we’ve tried to build with this program has been built on truth,” Buck said. “I don’t’ want to beat up on bad teams and think we’re good. We’ve always tried to schedule the toughest teams we could. That way, you’re going to know where you stand. We want to know where we are before we get into the tournament.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.