The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers will be looking for their second straight victory tonight. SMHS, fresh off a win over Macon County last Friday, will host Clarkrange and Hall of Fame coach Lamar Rogers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Stone girls looking for second straight win tonight
