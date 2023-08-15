Tyler Rutherford, the head girls soccer coach at Stone Memorial High School, knew the Lady Panthers’ final preseason tune-up was going to be a tough one. Oak Ridge is one of the premier programs in the state.
And the Wildcats proved to be as good as expected as they visited Crossville late last week for an 8-2 victory over Stone.
From the get-go, we knew Oak Ridge would be a challenging team,” Rutherford explained. “They’ve got some pretty solid players coming out of the infield, and they threw a different kind of look up top at us. We struggled a little bit to adjust to that.
“I think we’re still trying to figure out who we are. We’re not quite there yet, we’re still trying to find our identity. We haven’t had that moment yet that makes us Stone Memorial.”
Stone will be back on the pitch Aug. 15 when the Lady Panthers open the year with a visit to Chattanooga Christian for a 6 p.m. CDT contest.
Emma Thompson and Macy Pitchford scored the goals for the Lady Panthers.
“We’ve had folks fighting their way through some injuries these past few weeks, and that didn’t help us. But overall, I don’t know if you can be us be disappointed with a loss to a team like Oak Ridge.
“It was lopsided, but there were a lot of things we did well. The things we didn’t do well, we’ve zeroed in on and we knew those were problems for us. We’re already working on those things.”
Rutherford said he and his staff are still trying to finalize some positions heading into Stone Memorial’s next contest.
“There have been some bright moments for us over the last few scrimmages,” the coach said. “We’re going to have to finalize who will be in our starting line, and that’s our goal over the next few days. We would like to nail that down and have some people step up and move away from the crowd. I mean that as far as skill, but also in the field of leadership. We want to see who is going to step up and be the face of Stone Memorial soccer.”
And that process begins immediately. Rutherford said the Lady Panthers are heading in the right direction.
“Offensively, I know we have some speed up top, but we’re having trouble getting the ball to their feet,” Rutherford said. “On defense, we gave up eight goals. Eight goals is eight goals; however, we were still trying to get some looks at people back there. Overall, what will likely be our starting defense, I think we will be all right. We’re going to be pretty solid.
“I just say what I tell the girls before every game. If we just play our brand of soccer, and everything else will fall into place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.