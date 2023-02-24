It would be very understandable if Paige Patton has not, in fact, slept very much over the last few days.
The talented senior wrestler at Stone Memorial is currently in the midst of the opening rounds of the TSSAA State Championships. She is competing against the best of the best, and a field with numerous former medalist winners and state champions. It is The Who’s Who of high school wrestling.
But Patton, who wrestles at 152 pounds, said she’s not really worried about the meet this weekend, more appropriately, she just wants to get the matches started.
“To be able to go to the state meet, it feels great,” said Patton, the daughter of Rick and Sandy Patton. “I am nervous, but not real bad. I had never gotten out of the regions before this year. So to be able to finish first at the region and get to state, that’s a game-changer. This is the final meet of the year, and I know there will not be one single easy match.”
The state wrestling championships are Feb. 23-25 at the Williamson County Agriculture and Exposition Center in Franklin. Competition will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Friday. The finals will be on Saturday with the first matches starting at 10 a.m.
“I am not disappointed at all with how things went for us at the region,” said Stone Memorial coach Brian Parker. “There are no special strategies. Now, I just tell the girls to ‘do what you do.’ I tell them you need to have your best matches at the end of the season because there are no easy ones anymore. At this level, you can’t make too many mistakes.”
Patton will not be alone at the state meet this weekend. She will be joined by teammates Hannah Simoes and Jaelyn Patton, her sister.
“I am remaining confident,” said Simoes, who will wrestle in the 126-pound division. “I trust myself and I trust my abilities. I just have to keep pushing forward and being aggressive. This will be the first time I have made the state meet, so it is very exciting.”
Parker said the talent level will take a huge step up for wrestlers as they move from the region tournament to the state meet.
“Every weight class has a former medalist, some classes have three or four,” Parker said. “There will be a lot of up-and-comers there, but there will also be many of the former winners.”
Jaelyn Pattton, the daughter of Rick and Sandy Patton, was injured in last year’s state meet. So, the Stone Memorial senior is looking forward to doing well against the state’s best in the 145-pound division.
“[Before the meet] we were fixing a lot of the small things,” said Simoes, the daughter of Julie and Wayne Simoes. “We’re watching film of our matches, and watching film of the opponents. I want to see what they do and where they make mistakes. The mental game of wrestling is so important. I have to get my mental game right.”
Stone Memorial will also be sending three wrestlers to the boys state championships. Cole Lester will be competing in the 113-pound division. Aubrey Thompson will wrestle at 145 pounds and Khalli Dishman will compete at 195 pounds.
“We would have to have one of the best tournaments to have two or three wrestlers competing on Saturday in the finals,” Parker said. “They all have the ability to do it, but I would be pleased with at least one making the final day.”
