The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers did just about everything they could have possibly done Tuesday night to beat the Cumberland County Lady Jets. They scored inside the paint, they played tenacious defense, and they hit some timely 3-pointers.
However, they couldn’t recover from an 8-2 run by the Lady Jets midway through the their period that helped Cumberland County earn the 45-34 victory in the first round of the District 7AAA Basketball Tournament at CCHS.
“We just wanted a shot,” said Stone coach Mike Buck. “I love our focus, and I loved our attention to detail when it came our scouting report. We wanted to keep it close because we knew they would go on a run, and the game basically came down to the one little spurt they had in the third period. They got a double-digit lead on us and that was just too much for us to overcome.”
The Lady Panthers [8-22] opened the game on fire, playing solid defense and forcing the game into a 6-6 tie after the first period.The two teams went back and forth in the second period and SMHS, thanks to key buckets from Kailee Waldo and Adison Howard, held a 19-17 advantage at halftime.
“We did a couple of different defenses and we were helping off a couple of guys,” Buck said. “Cumberland made some big shots in the second half.”
The Lady Jets came on strong in the second half. Jorja Anderson and Grace Baldwin knocked down some big 3-pointers to help Cumberland County go on a run, take the lead and hold a 33-25 advantage heading into the fourth period.
Waldo and Rachel Houston led the scoring for Stone Memorial with eight points each. Kortney Headrick and Howard had seven points apiece. Ashley Whittenburg scored three, while Lilly Hinch had one.
Emery Baragona led Cumberland County in scoring with 15 points. Anderson had 10 and Aliyah Hawkins scored six. Abby Houston scored six and Jalynn Baldwin scored five. Grace Baldwin tallied three.
After the game Buck said despite the Lady Panthers’ season ending sooner than expected, he is proud of what his girls accomplished this year.
“I told the girls they did a great job,” the coach said. “We’ve kind of used two words from the beginning of the year – consistently persevere. The girls wanted that to be who they were. I was really proud, considering some of the adversity we went through this year, that they always showed up, they were always there, and they always went to work..
“Success is elusive. You’ve got to work hard for it, and every time you get close, it’s going to throw you some adversity. It is going to test you to see if you truly want it. I know these girls do.”
Buck told his players after the game that looking back over the season, Stone Memorial played one of the tougher schedules in the region. He said the winning percentages of the teams on his schedule was among the highest in the state.
“We want to go through these items and we want to learn from them and get better,” Buck said. “The girls showed up and played against the best of the best. They never batted an eye and I know there is success out there waiting for them — I promise.”
