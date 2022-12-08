Mike Buck, the girls’ basketball coach at Stone Memorial, looked like he had been in a knock-down brawl Tuesday night after his Lady Panthers survivied a back-and-forth battle at Clarkrange before coming away with a 58-57 victory.
“We’ve talked before about mentality and being tough, and whether or not that’s who we are,” Buck said. “It is about being as physically tough as it is mentally tough. I was very proud of them. We would cut into the lead tonight and then get down, but we came back and cut into the lead again.”
The win improves Stone Memorial to 5-3 on the year. Clarkrange, and legendary coach Lamar Rogers, fall to 5-4 overall.
Stone Memorial fell behind early and trailed 17-11 after the first period. The Lady Panthers rallied in the second quarter and went into the intermission trailing 37-31.
“We made plays, and we didn’t seem to let negative plays move into other plays tonight,” Buck said.
“We still made mistakes, but we didn’t let them bother us. I am very pleased with their fight tonight. This is who we are. It is a tough atmosphere, a tough place to play, but we were right there. I am really proud of them.”
Kortney Headrick led Stone in scoring with 13 points. Kailee Waldo tallied 11, including a big block and a huge defensive rebound late in the game. Rachel Houston and Ashley Whittenburg scored nine points each.
Lily Hinch contributed six, while Adison Howard and Kara VonAchen scored five each.
Chloe Rogers led Clarkrange with 12 points.
“Kailee Waldo was assertive tonight, she was aggressive tonight. She had a big block,” Buck said. “She got some rebounds at the end of the game, going up strong with two hands. That’s who Kailee is. I thought tonight was a big step for us.”
Panthers roll
over Buffaloes
Stone Memorial jumped out on top early Tuesday night at Clarkrange and never looked back as it rolled to an easy 66-51 victory. The Panthers led 16-10 after one period and 39-22 at halftime.
“Clarkrange has so many young kids and they compete very hard. They gave us everything we could ask for,” said Stone coach Neil Capps. “I was coaching our guys hard tonight because I know my guys put so much emotion into the game Friday at Knox Webb. They were emotionally spent. It is hard to ask teenagers to get emotionally up for a game every night.
“I coached them hard to push them to keep competing. We just went through a pretty good stretch of tough games, but we start district play Friday at home with DeKalb County. It takes its toll when you get everybody’s best effort.”
Cade Capps led Stone Memorial with 24 points. Matthew Bilbrey added 11, while Wyatt Grothe scored eight. Blake Holt chipped in seven, and Zaiden Rice, Jordan Manis, and Jayden Eldridge scored three points a piece. Nathan Houston scored three, with Preston Mayberry and Conner Bowman getting two points each.
Kris Beaty led Clarkrange with 18 points.
“Defenisvely, I thought we were decently dialed in,” coach Capps said. “We weren’t dialed in as good as we should have been with district play starting Friday. We had some miscues, we were sometimes complacent. But we can work on it and get everybody back on the same page.”
