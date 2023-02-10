Coaches Brian Parker and Brad Eich have their teams hunkered down in their respective wrestling rooms in preparation for the Individual Region Championships Saturday, Feb. 11, in Alcoa. They’re going over moves, defenses, trying to fine tune everything before their Stone Memorial and Cumberland County wrestlers, respectively, battle the best in East Tennessee.
It’s that time of the season, the coaches are reminding everyone, where you have to do well to advance. Basically, it is now the time of year where it is “win or go home.”
“It is hard to say if you’re really prepared or not because we have kids at all different levels. We have rookies, first-year wrestlers that will be wrestling in the region tournament,” said Parker. “Then, I have seniors that have wrestled for seven or eight years and they’re trying to get back to state and do well. It is really difficult to really be ready, you just do the best you can to improve on their individual weaknesses, have them in good condition, and motivate them to do their best.”
“I feel really good about heading into Saturday,” Eich said. “The kids have worked hard all year, and we’re all just looking forward to being able to go down there and compete. There is always a little bit more excitement when it is ‘win or go home’ time, and I am eager to get to see the guys get to compete at that level. I think that’s going to make for a fun day on Saturday.”
Cumberland County and Stone Memorial compete in, arguably, one of the toughest regions in the state. Their competitors on Saturday will include Pigeon Forge, Alcoa, Samuel Everett, Greenback, Cocke County, Seymour High School, Northview Academy and McMinn Central.
The top four individuals in each weight category from the regional meet will advance to the sectional meet Feb. 18 at Soddy Daisy High School. The top four from that meet will advance to the state championships.
“We were second to Pigeon Forge in the region last year,” Parker said. “This year, Alcoa has more kids out, and Samuel Everett is pretty strong in a lot of weight classes. However, I think we’re still in the top four. If we didn’t have as many injuries as we do, we’re probably right at the top with Pigeon Forge.”
Stone Memorial’s roster Saturday will include Jack Nealy at 106 pounds, Cole Lester at 113 and Avery Scoville at 120. Dalton Platz will wrestle at 126 pounds, while Chanler Gavin will compete at 132, Brice Martin at 138 and Aubrey Thompson at 145 pounds. Sam Bringhurst will be wrestling in the 152-pound division and Trenton Duncan will be at 160. Aden Thompson will be in the 170 division, and Khali Dishman will wrestle at 195 pounds.
Because of injuries, Stone will not have anyone in the following divisions: 145, 182, 220 and the heavyweight class.
“Jack has a couple of years’ experience, but he’s done better than expected,” Parker said. “Cole has made a lot of improvement and is on the cusp of getting back to the state meet. Avery has really improved his technique and Dalton has really come on strong this year. Chanler is a straight-up rookie and he’s done very well. Brice is coming off a concussion, but as long as he’s cleared he will wrestle.
“Aubrey has had a great career and has a good shot at getting back to the state. Sam has a real good season; he’s got a lot of good moves so I feel he will do well. Trenton is a junior and one of our hardest workers. Aden just keeps improving and Khali was just one match from going to the state last year.”
The Cumberland County roster at Saturday’s meet will have Anthony Godsey at 113 pounds, Thomas Kerley at 120 and Jerik Oaks at 126 pounds. Jacob Voss will wrestle at 132 pounds and Jacob Atkinson will compete in the 138-pound division. Wyatt Sharpe will represent CCHS at 145 pounds, while James Lawson and Matthew Patton will wrestle in the 152- and 160-pound divisions, respectively.
Marcus Pedde will be in the 170-pound division, while Benjamin Hulburt will wrestle at 182, Ethan Benjamin will be at 220 and Jacob Nealen will compete in the heavyweight division.
“You have to remember when you step on the mat there is a low margin for error,” Eich said. “They’ve got to be sharp, and they’ve got to make sure their technique is clean. They need to be willing to go the distance. When you get near the end of the season, matches typically don’t end quickly.
“Our whole room works hard, These guys are great and they’re taking ownership of their skill set. All of them are trying to get better and that was our team goal at the beginning of the season. We’re going to be able to get to those measuring sticks now at the end of the year to see just how much we’ve improved. I am excited to get to see that.”
Now, it just comes down to getting it done on Saturday.
“If our kids work hard and wrestle hard, then Saturday’s going to be a successful meet,” Eich said. “I want them to lay it all out on the mat. Anytime you can compete at a high level and hold nothing back, then that’s a success. That will be a good day when we look back on it.”
“I always tell them, whether it is in the weight room or on the mat, I am not worried about where you start, I am worried about where you finish,” Parker said. “For the younger guys, I am here to see improvement. If you’re a senior, you’ve got to do it, not much room now for improvement. For the seniors, now’s the time to do it.”
