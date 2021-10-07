The 2021 high school volleyball season came to a close for Cumberland County and Stone Memorial on Tuesday as both programs fell in the district tournament semifinals held at Upperman High School.
Up first, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers fell to Livingston Academy in straight sets: 25-20, 25-23 and 25-12.
Stone Memorial had four players named to all-district awards, including regular season all-district players Brylee Galan and Amy Gunderson.
Sisters Olivia and Amy Gunderson were named to the all-tournament team.
The Cumberland County Lady Jets fell at the hands of eventual district champion Upperman in the second semifinal game in straight sets.
Earning all-district honors for CCHS were Sydney Wallace and Mac Manley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.