In the first big test of the young golf season, Stone Memorial and Cumberland County high schools fared well recently at the annual Early Bird Golf Tournament at the Golden Eagle Golf Club in Cookeville.
With a field that included just about every powerhouse team in the region, Stone Memorial came up with a top-5 finish in the boys division, while CCHS posted good individual scores.
“We didn’t perform our best out there, but this was our first tournament we’ve played this year,” said Stone golf coach Trent Stokes. “It was a big tournament with everyone else from the district there, so it was a good way to measure yourself against the competition.”
Cumberland County, playing as individuals, also came up big.
“As far as Kelly [McCartt] is concerned, she did take a step forward in her game,” said CCHS coach Randy Herring. “She took five strokes off her score from the previous round, going from 90 to 85.”
Stone Memorial shot a team score of 341 in the boys division. Cookeville A shot 300, with Cookeville B posting a 328. Upperman had a 333, and Tullahoma fired a 338. DeKalb County had a 343, with White County next at 355. Warren County finished with a 367, and Livingston Academy wrapped the scoring with a 397.
Will Goodwin set the pace for the Panthers with an 82 over 18 holes. Isaac Smith shot 83, and Bryce Elmore carded an 85. Levi Wood shot 91, and Braden Houston finished with a 92.
“Isaac Smith had a really good day for us,” Stokes said. “Will Goodwin shot an 82, and Bryce Elmore shot 85 for another good round. We’re hoping to see some more consistency from the other guys so we will be playing our best when the district rolls around.”
Charlie Van Winkle, Liam Fuentes and Colton Harden competed as individuals for Stone. Van Winkle and Fuentes shot 90s, while Harden posted a 92.
Sarah Bass shot 78 for the Lady Panthers, establishing herself as one of the top girls in the district. Bass is the only member of girls roster.
McCartt had an impressive 85 in the tournament, posting another top-10 finish.
“In reality, for Kelly it is all about from 100 yards in. If she wants her scores to continue to go lower, she’s going to have to work on her short game. She is solid from tee to green, and she strikes it with the best girls in our district.
“She just needs a little more touch, a little more imagination around the green. With all the girls from our district at that tournament, I have no doubt in my mind if Kelly shoots just an average round in the postseason she should be able to advance to the region. She is definitely one of the top five golfers in the district.”
Asher Mufflin led Cumberland County in the
boys division after firing a 91 over 18 holes.
Daiden Mufflin shot 111, and Rylan Patterson carded a 113.
“I think the guys are into the process of trying to get better,” Herring said. “They are putting in the practice time, and they really seem to care about what their results are going to be. The bottom line is they just lack experience.
“I could see a huge difference in the way they carried themselves at the tournament. They looked like they felt more comfortable. It was their first tournament, but they looked like they understood what was going on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.