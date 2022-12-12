Daniel Rickman, the head bowling coach at Cumberland County High School, isn’t about to count his chickens before they hatch.
Rickman and the Jets finished the regular season at a perfect 17-0, but the coach said he and his staff are making sure their boys’ team doesn’t overlook anyone as the district tournament concludes today (Dec. 13) at Plateau Lanes.
“I was expecting us to do well this season, but to go 17-0 is something special,” Rickman said. “I wasn’t 100% sure during the preseason how well we would do because I knew what our non-district schedule was, and there were some very good teams on that list. I knew the schedule was going to be difficult, but I knew it would be a lot of fun.”
The boys district tournament began Monday at Plateau Lanes. Cumberland County, the top seed, earned a first-round bye. Rickman said Stone Memorial will play White County on Monday at 3 p.m., Jackson County will play McMinnville and Upperman will battle York.
Cumberland County will battle the White County-Stone Memorial winner at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The other semifinal will be the Upperman-York winner against the winner of the Jackson County-McMinnville battle. The championship match will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“This is all on my six starters. They persevered and kept getting better throughout the season,” said Rickman. “They’re very hungry to keep winning and that’s so important if you want to pull something off like getting to the state tournament.”
Cumberland County’s normal roster of starters includes Ethan Phan, Jaydon Phan, Ryan Reynolds, Elijah Schley, Cody Gates and Alex Smith.
“Jackson County and Upperman, even though we beat them in the matches during the season, they were close matches. Both of those teams have the potential to do well,” Rickman said. “The guys know we have to go in there Tuesday and prove they deserve to be 17-0 and win the two matches.
“We're going into the tournament focusing on one frame at a time, whether it is a strike, spare, or gutter ball. One frame at a time, then put it out of your mind and go to the next one.”
The girls district tournament will run Dec. 14-16 at Bowling World in Cookeville. Upperman and Cumberland County will battle at 1 p.m. Wednesday, while Stone Memorial will play Jackson County at 3 p.m. The semifinals will be Friday at 1 p.m., with the title game set for 4 p.m.
“When our girls are motivated, they’re into it, they’re really hard to beat,” said Rickman. “We lost to Stone on Tuesday last week by one point. Then, we came back two days later and beat them by one point. The girls have the potential to win the district.”
Cumberland County’s starting roster will probably include: Camryn Wood, Danielle Bogie, Jimmie Street, Lesley Garrett, Learah Garrett, Lexi Christian and Morgan Hall.
“As long as each of our girls pick up their spares, they’ve got a great chance to win,” Rickman said. “Picking up spares tends to be a problem for a lot of teams.”
Stone Memorial coach Tristessa Luetkemeyer was not available for comment.
