It won’t be easy for Nichole Barton and the Stone Memorial cross country team to live up the 2022 campaign. Barton, entering last year with one of the smallest rosters she’s ever had, seemed to have everything fall right into place for her. She capped off the running season with state meet berths for both the boys and the girls.
“I think the expectations for the boys and the girls have risen,” Barton
said. “You hope they’re going to continue to get better. I think there
is a little bit of pressure for me and for them but I really think
they want it, they want to get better every day.
“My veteran runners, I think, really feel like we’re close to a breakout
season. They’ve been determined and have logged the miles in
preparation. They’ve tasted victory, and I think they want some more of it this year.”
Stone Memorial is scheduled to open its season at Cookeville on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
“I think the focus coming into the preseason was to get the numbers up. Last year, we had three boys; this year we have 12,” Barton said. “We also wanted to build up our miles base. Being able to do that allows us to focus on the little things in training.
“I am not necessarily comfortable starting the year on Tuesday. I am a little nervous, but we’re excited to see what we’ve got.”
And what she’s got is talent up and down the roster. Savanna Amos and Shelby Vitous will probably lead the Stone pack most weeks. They will be followed by Laney Wiley, Emily Morley, Gracie Brown, Natalee Thompson, Lilly Van Hoose and Madaline Baker.
“We have a solid core of returning runners to build off of,” Barton
said. “Shelby Vitous is probably the speed runner. I am excited to see a
healthy Savanna Amos. It is good to see a lot of the runners be excited about running.”
Other girls expected to be part of the battle this year will be Briley
Proffitt, Bryleigh Peterson, Elliana Peterson and Sophia Barton.
“We may have some freshmen battling to also get in the top five or six,”
coach Barton said. “When this group is running together, they’re pushing each other, and that is a good thing. There will also be a junior varsity team this year, something we’ve not been able to do in the past.”
Coach Barton said Trenton Duncan and Nathan Wagner are probably going to be the Panthers’ top runners. Robert Freeman is expected to also figure somewhere in the team’s top group.
Brett McClung and Hud McCall will battle to find their spots on the team, as will Parker Bisbee, Isaiah Richard, Joey Plantz and Aden Thompson.
“Brett McClung has been working really hard,” said coach Barton. “Hud
and Parker are doing a good job of keeping up with the veterans. I am excited to see how that plays out. Isaiah Richard plays soccer, and we’re happy to see him come out.”
Coach Barton said on both the boys and the girls teams there is a
combination of quickness and mileage endurance. That combination, she hopes, will vault Stone Memorial to another spot in the state meet.
“There will be a lot of competition for the top five positions on the team,” coach Barton said. “Trenton and Jacob will. probably be
the top two, but the other spots may be different from race to race.”
