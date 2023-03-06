Sometimes basketball teams have bad nights. Shots that players could probably make with their eyes closed, just don’t fall. Players even struggle from the free-throw line.
The Stone Memorial Panthers seemed to have one of those nights Wednesday night in the Region 4AAA Championship game with White County in Cookeville. The Panthers got off to a slow start and could never seem to get back on track, and ended up losing 70-48 at the Eblen Center on the Tennessee Tech University campus.
“It was just one of those nights,” said Stone coach Neil Capps. “Sparta was ready to play from the jump. We never found any groove, any flow, we were just really out of sorts all night. We didn’t really have any time to prepare [played semifinal Tuesday night]. Seeing a team for the fourth time in a season, you’re just sometimes going to have those nights.
“I have said it for years, sometimes you’re the windshield and sometimes you’re the bug. Tonight we were the bug.”
The loss drops to Stone Memorial to 25-6 for the season, while White County improves to 23-11 overall. Both teams must now prepare for their substate matchup on March 6. The Panthers visit the winner of Thursday’s Region 3AAA title game between Fulton and Austin East. White County will host the loser of the game.
Tipoff Monday is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST.
“[White County] Coach [Eric] Mitchell did a great job tonight,” coach Capps said. “His kids did a great job and they played really hard, they played for each other. My hat is off to White County, they were ready tonight.”
White County rushed out to an early lead. Stone Memorial got the looks they wanted, the Panthers just couldn’t make the shots. The first period showed the Warriors with a 19-8 deficit, and things didn’t get much better in the second quarter as Stone Memorial trailed 30-16 at the intermission. White County’s lead expanded to 20 points in the second half.
Matthew Bilbrey led Stone in scoring with 19 points. Cade Capps added 10, while Connor Bowman scored nine. Jayden Eldridge and Blake Holt scored four each, and Brady Lane had two.
Tomas Paul set the pace for White County with 15 points.
“White County is playing well and that was in our scouting report we went over today,” coach Capps said. “They’re playing with a lot of confidence and it showed. They have five seniors in the rotation and a heck of a sophomore point guard, but it seemed like they were playing with six seniors out there. It just seemed like it meant more to them tonight.
“The guys kept fighting, but we could seem to find any energy or any continuity. We were just out of sorts, and that happens. I wasn’t expecting to lay an egg like that. You’re going to have them in a season, I just wasn’t expecting it on a night like tonight.”
The Panthers’ schedule has been hectic. Coach Capps said Wednesday’s game with the twelfth consecutive day Stone Memorial has either played or practiced. So, he’s said he’s giving his players some time away from the gym.
“The worst thing you can do is have a knee jerk reaction and think you need to change everything,” said coach Capps. “No, you’ve just got to put that behind you and learn from it. You have to keep getting better and move. That's not who we are. We’ve had a good season so far, and we’ve won a lot of games. We’re not a bad team, we just had a bad night.”
And the coach said he’s expecting his team to be ready to go on Monday.
“This group of guys care about each other, and they fight for each other,” said coach Capps. “I told them even NBA teams have nights like this, nights where nothing works. However, this team bounces back. They’ve done it for the last two years, and they always bounced back well. They’re fighters. We will have a real fight on Monday, and it is going to be a real indicator of what type of team we are because I think we’re going to come out ready to fight and ready to play.”
