The Stone Memorial girls and boys will close out their regular season basketball schedule tonight when they visit Livingston Academy.
The girls will be looking to gain some momentun heading into the district tournament with a victory over the ranked Lady Wildcats. Tipoff at 6 p.m.
The Stone boys will be trying to close out the 2022-'23 campaign with an undefeated district slate. The game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Panther Nation is being asked to make the trip and pack the gymnasium to take away LA's homecourt advantage.
