“Learning from your mistakes” is a slogan, at least in the world of sports, that is all too true. Coaches often say they learn more about their team after a loss than they do a win. A loss brings all the blemishes and warts to light.
Neil Capps, the head boys’ basketball coach at Stone Memorial must have learned a lot about his from last week’s 75-53 shellacking by Knoxville Webb because Capps came back to Tuesday night to guide the Panthers to an 82-38 thumping of Livingston Academy, the No. 1-ranked team in the state in the last Class 3A poll.
“Our hats go off to Livingston for the season they’re having,” Capps said. “But I want to give a big part of the credit for the win to our schedule. Playing Knoxville Webb last week and getting whipped, you can learn a lot about yourself in a loss. We learned about our defense, and in practice this week, we went to work in those areas.
“We really went to work defensively last night. To hold a team like Livingston to just 38 points is a testament to our guys. The way they competed, the way they applied the game plan, I was very pleased with our execution.”
Stone Memorial jumped out on top early and never really looked back. The Panthers led 19-11 after the first period and 42-19 at the intermission. Stone Memorial cruised the rest of the way.
“Our defense, we tried to take away what they really wanted to do,” Capps said. “We executed well defensively, and I believe our defense led to our offense. It set the tone for us.
“We told them at halftime it doesn’t matter if you’re up or down at halftime, it just means that you’ve won the first 16 minutes or you’ve lost the first 16 minutes. You haven’t won or lost a game. We knew Livingston would keep competing and keep fighting, and that’s what they did.”
Preston Mayberrry led Stone Memorial (16-3, 6-0) with 18 points. Cade Capps had 17 points and Matthew Bilbrey had 16. Brady Lane contributed 13 points, while Wyatt Grothe scored six and Blake Holt had five. Jordan Manis chipped in three, while Jayden Eldridge and Tyler Mutchler scored two points each.
Wyatt Hargis led Livingston Academy (17-1, 5-1) with 11 points in the loss.
“When shots start to fall, it seems like it is contagious,” coach Capps said. “We had three or four guys in double figures, and I think 10 guys were able to score. That’s pretty good balance. Matthew and Cade get a lot of the defensive attention from the other team, and that opens up opportunities for the other guys.”
Lady Panthers play well, fall 57-40 to Livingston
The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers didn’t seem like they could put much offense together in the second half Tuesday night as SMHS dropped a 57-50 district decision to visiting Livingston Academy, the fifth ranked team in Class 3A.
“I think we were right there with them for most of the game,” said Stone coach Mike Buck. “I was really pleased with how our guys overlooked the rankings. I think they are really buying into the idea of working on us, getting us right, knowing that all the other stuff will take care of itself. I was super pleased with our approach, our focus and our effort.”
The Lady Panthers (7-15, 0-6) fell behind early, but came fighting back. Stone Memorial trailed 21-9 after the first eight minutes and 27-21 at halftime.
Adison Howard led SMHS with 13 points, while Rachel Houston scored 10. Kailee Waldo chipped in eight points and Kortney Headrick chipped in six. Lily Hinch scored three.
Ellie Butler led Livingston Academy (16-3, 6-0) with 20 points in the win.
“Their length provides a problem for us, from several positions,” Buck said. “I think they had three guys taller than anyone we have. We wanted to mix up our coverages, maybe to also get some information from the coaches for later in the year.
“I also felt good about the looks we were able to get. When we didn’t get good looks, it was more of us just messing up as opposed to them causing us to mess up.”
Stone Memorial will hit the road Friday when the girls and boys head to Smithville for a doubleheader at DeKalb County. The girls’ game is slated to start at 6 p.m.
