The Stone Memorial Panthers, coming off a solid run into the state tournament last season, have proven themselves this year to be a very capable offensive squad. SMHS has players up and down the roster that can create their own shot and put the ball in the net.
However, over the last seven games, the Panthers have turned the heat up a notch and have been lighting up the nets. Stone Memorial has been averaging 63 points a game during that spread, picking up wins in all seven games.
The seventh victory in the list was a 76-37 decision Tuesday over visiting Clarkrange.
“Every basketball coach will tell you that one of the last things that starts to get in the groove over a season is your offensive continuity,” said Stone coach Neil Capps. “When you’re dealing with five people on the floor, trying to get good spacing and good execution, it takes a long time to get everyone in sync.
“We have some very good players that can make shots and over the last few games, we’ve been doing well at scoring the basketball and creating shots, extra shots around the offensive glass and that’s going to lead to some high production games. It is just a testament to our guys.”
The win moves Stone Memorial to 22-3, while the Clarkrange Buffaloes fall to 5-24.
The Panthers started the game slow but picked things up late in the first period to lead 22-15. Then Matthew Bilbrey, Cade Capps and Preston Maybery hit some big shots to help Stone widen its lead to double digits, and hold a 47-17 lead at the intermission.
Bilbrey, seeing limited time because the game was in hand, scored 15 points on the night. Cade Capps had 14 and Jayden Eldridge scored nine. Blake Holt had eight, as did Wyatt Grothe and Brady Lane. Mayberry scored six points and Nathan Houston tallied two.
Collier Bush led the Buffaloes with 12 points.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start,” said Coach Capps. “I think we didn’t take the lead until late in the first period. The second quarter, we started to settle in and started competing better. We held them to two points in the quarter. Once again, we created our separation on the defensive end. I don’t know exactly why that is, but it led to some easy looks for us.”
Tuesday night was also Senior Night for the Panthers as Bilbrey, Holt, Bowman and Houston were honored.
“Senior Night was a nice celebration,” Coach Capps said. “I have known these four young men since they were 5 or 6 years old. They come from good families and all they want to do is help the team. I hope we still have a lot of basketball in front of us, but this senior class has the chance to be one of the most successful classes to have ever come through here. We’re thankful for them and we wish them the best.”
Now, the Panthers must prepare to close out the regular season Feb. 10 at Livingston Academy. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
"It is going to be a tall task for us. When they came here to play us, they were ahead of us in the rankings, and we were looking up to them. Now things are reversed,” said Coach Capps. “But on Friday, they’re going to come out ready to compete, ready to fight and ready for blood.”
