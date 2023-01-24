The Stone Memorial Panthers, coming off a big win over No. 1-ranked Livingston Academy earlier in the week, struggled to find their footing Friday night before settling down for a solid 57-53 basketball victory over DeKalb County in Smithville.
“It was a combination of a lot of things for us,” said Stone coach Neill Capps. “Coming off the big win, where we put so much emotion into it, we had a slight mental letdown tonight. After what we did with DeKalb when they came to our place (81-47), they were locked in last night and ready to go. They got us down and they kept their foot on the pedal.”
The win moves Stone Memorial to 17-3 for the year and 7-0 in district action. DeKalb County falls to 10-10, and 2-5 in league play.
DeKalb County grabbed the early advantage and led 13-7 through the first eight minutes. The Panthers rallied and went in at halftime with a 24-23 lead. Stone Memorial extended its lead to double digits at 43-30 after three complete quarters.
“We held them to 23 points at halftime,” Capps said. “Our struggles were more of us trying to find offensive continuity. We made some defensive adjustments; we made some changes. I was pleased with how the guys adjusted. We threw some wrinkles at them that made them have to think a little bit instead of playing in the flow. DeKalb County is a tough place to play, we were tickled to get out of that environment with a win.”
Matthew Bilbrey led Stone Memorial with 19 points. Cade Capps had 13 and Preston Mayberry scored eight. Wyatt Grothe and Blake Holt scored five points each. Connor Bowman tallied three points, and Jayden Eldridge and Brady Lane had two points each.
Elishah Ramos had 11 points to lead DeKalb County in scoring.
“I am proud of our guys making plays late to come away with a win,” Coach Capps said. “It gives you a lot of confidence to see your guys overcome adversity. If you play 30 to 35 games in a season, I can assure they’re not all going to go to plan. You have to have guys that are going to go out there and make plays. Even as rough as we played sometimes tonight, it was good our experience showed up and we were able to get the job done.”
Slow second-half dooms Stone girls
The Stone Memorial girls struggled late on the offensive end of the floor and it proved costly as the Lady Panthers fell 51-47 to DeKalb County Friday in Smithville.
Stone Memorial trailed 11-9 after the first period, but came rolling back to hold a 25-20 advantage heading into halftime. But that’s when DeKalb County kicked things into gear and began to pull away for the win. SMHS was outscored 31-22 over the final two periods.
“We had runs at DeKalb County where we played really well,” said Stone coach Mike Buck. “That’s a tough place to play. We weren’t able to sustain runs or keep the ball in front of us enough.”
Kailee Waldo scored 15 points to lead Stone Memorial in scoring. Rachel Houston had 13 points and Kortney Headrick added nine. Adison Howard chipped in with seven, while Ashley Whittenburg scored three.
Ella VanVraken scored 20 points to lead DeKalb County in scoring.
The loss dropped Stone Memorial to 7-16 for the season and 0-7 in district action. DeKalb County improves to 11-10, and 3-4 in the league.
Stone Memorial will now prepare for crosstown rival Cumberland County. The two will meet Jan. 24 at SMHS. The girls’ contest will start at 6 p.m.
