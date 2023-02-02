The Stone Memorial Panthers get everybody’s best shot when they take the basketball court. SMHS, one of the best teams in the region, is getting used to having opponents raise their games and come at the Panthers with both barrels blazing.
Stone Memorial overcame one of its toughest challenges Tuesday night when the Panthers held off a talented Upperman team to pick up a 56-43 victory in Crossville.
“I have known that Upperman was going to come in here ready to compete and fight,” said Stone Coach Neil Capps. “They gave us everything we wanted and more. We had a very slow start and they made us defend for very long possessions. Sometimes we got impatient.
“I was pleased with how we were able to sustain that tempo, and defend, get stops and push to where we were able to get a lead. That forced them to speed up and that changed the tempo of the game and helped us. I was very pleased with our effort. It may have been ugly at times, but I am super proud of the guys.”
The win moves the Panthers to 20-3 for the year and 10-0 in district, setting up the Panthers to claim the district title with a victory Feb. 3 against Macon County. Upperman falls to 16-6 overall and 6-3 in league play.
Upperman came out swinging Tuesday night and took a 14-13 lead after the first period, but the Panthers fought back to tie the game at 25 at halftime. Stone Memorial led 40-37 as the third period came to a close.
Matthew Bilbrey scored 19 points, including his 1,000th career point, to lead Stone Memorial in scoring. Cade Capps had 16 and Preston Mayberry added eight. Blake Holt chipped in with five points, while Brady Lane and Connor Bowman scored four each.
Hayden Petty had 13 points to lead Upperman and Brayden Chaffin scored 12.
“I am really happy for Matthew Bilbrey,” said coach Capps. “He was always a good player, got great minutes as a sophomore, did some really nice things and you could see his potential. We knew he was going to be special. Last year, he put up some really nice numbers and this year he’s just been special. But we had a lot of contributions. For us, it is always a total team effort.”
Coach Capps said he thinks his team can learn a lot from this game.
“There is no such thing as a bad win. This one was a little ugly, but there is a lot to learn from it,” coach Capps said. “We didn’t do a lot of things right. We were able to get some stops and some scores late, and those things help. But we will look at the film, and we will learn from that. That is the good thing about playing in a league like this, you’re going to get every team’s best effort.
“Defensively, Upperman did a good job early, but we helped them. I can think of three point blank looks where we just missed them. You’re going to have nights like that, but we we fought through it. I told the guys today we don’t want things easy, life is not about having things easy. I told them we have to be better at handling bad. Tonight, I think we handled the struggle better. It is never going to be easy.”
