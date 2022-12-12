The Stone Memorial Panthers battled valiantly Saturday night at home against a talented Cookeville squad before falling 81-75 in overtime. In the first game of the evening, the Lady Panthers fell 65-42.
Capps had 40 points in loss
In an exciting back-and-forth contest, the boys game finished regulation tied at 68, despite several open looks at the basket by the Panthers in the final minutes. However, Cookeville picked the pace up and hit big shots each time down the court to outscore Stone Memorial 13-7 in the extra period to claim the victory.
“Cookeville has very good players, and games like that help you,” said Stone coach Neil Capps. “They prepare you, and win or lose you’re going to get better. That’s why you schedule teams like that.”
Cookeville led 16-15 after the first period, and took a 37-34 advantage in to the break. Stone Memorial came back to take a 49-48 lead going into the final quarter.
“We were getting good looks and we were earning our way to the free-throw stripe,” Capps said. “We were 11 of 20 from the stripe, and that kind of hurt us. When you leave the door open, good teams are going to walk through it. We left them with hope, and they were able to take advantage of that opportunity.”
Cade Capps led the charge for Stone Memorial with an amazing 40-point effort in the loss. Matthew Bilbrey scored 11 and Jayden Eldridge tallied nine. Conner Bowman scored six points and Wyatt Grothe chipped in with four. Preston Mayberry got three points, while Brady Lane had two.
Josh Heard led Cookeville with 40 points in the win.
Stone Memorial will visit Cumberland County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and follow that with a home game on Dec. 17 against Apostolic Christian Academy out of Knoxville. The game is set for 4 p.m. CST at SMHS.
Lady Panthers fall to Cookeville, 65-42
“Against DeKalb County, I didn’t think we were consistently competitive,” said Stone coach Mike Buck. “But tonight, the kids were much more determined, and they played much harder. We’re at the point in building this program back where the scoreboard matters and how we do things will impact the scoreboard. If we play soft, then we’re going to lose the scoreboard. If we compete in those moments, then we can expect the scoreboard to lean our way at the end.”
Cookeville grabbed the early lead and never looked back as it picked up the important district win, 57-55. CHS led 19-6 at the end of the opening period, and 33-13 at the break.
Kailee Waldo led Stone in scoring with 11 points in the loss. Kortney Headrick had eight, while Ashley Whittenburg scored five. Rachel Houston, Chloe Waldo and Emily Hazelton had three points each. Lily Hinch had three points. Adison Howard, Madison Lefevbre and Kara VonAchen added two points a piece.
Jordan Gillies led Cookeville in scoring with 24 points.
“Tonight, our effort was much more focused, much more determined,” Buck said. “We still made mistakes, but that foundation of competitiveness has to be there before we can fix those problems. Once we get the effort there consistently and we get the competitiveness there consistently, then we can build things we can hope to win big games with.”
The Stone girls will be back on the court on Dec. 13, when they visit Cumberland County. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
“I expect us to lock arms and walk arm-in-arm as a group of young ladies that are talented into the [Tuesday] game,” Buck said. “Cumberland County is really good. I expect us to go over there and compete. I want to walk off the floor with some pride in our effort. As we walk through the line at the end of the game, I want to be respected.”
