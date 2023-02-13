The Stone Memorial boys went into a hostile environment Friday night in Livingston, and fought on both ends of the floor before dropping a 63-53 basketball decision to Livingston Academy. The teams answered basket for basket for most of the game before the LA Wildcats pulled away late.
“They just played harder than we did,” said Stone Memorial coach Neil Capps. “We just did not have very good offensive continuity, no fluidity. They beat us to most of the 50-50 balls, we turned the ball over way too much, missed free throws and we didn’t shoot the ball well.
“Livingston Academy fed off that. They got more emotion and momentum from that. Livingston Academy competed hard, and we tried to hang around. We took a two-point lead and then gave up a 3-pointer. It just seemed like we weren’t very locked in for long periods. We would make a play here and we would make a play there, but we were not able to make multiple plays in a row. It caught up with us.”
The loss dropped the Panthers to 22-4 for the season and 11-1 in district play. Livingston Academy improves to 23-4 and 9-3.
The game went back and forth from start to finish. Livingston Academy led 15-12 after the first period and 32-28 as the teams left the floor for the intermission. Matthew Bilbrey and Cade Capps were hot from the field to keep the Panthers in touch with LA. Stone fought back and narrowed the margin to 42-40 heading into the final quarter.
Bilbrey led SMHS with 22 points, while Capps had 17 and Blake Holt had eight. Brady Lane scored four and Connor Bowman tallied two.
Isaac Gentry led Livingston Academy in scoring with 14 points.
Despite the loss, Stone Memorial is still the top seed heading into this week’s district tournament. The Panthers receive a first-round bye, but will host the semifinals and finals. They also receive an automatic bid to the regional tournamnent.
“There are a lot of things we can learn from this game,” Coach Capps said. “How we compete, how we take care of the basketball, how we execute offensively, being better defensively, how do we understand a scouting report.”
