Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 12:55 pm
The Stone Memorial boys erased a deficit as large as 15 points in the second half Monday night before falling 58-54 in a substate championship thriller at Fulton High School in Knoxville.
Read Friday's Crossville-Chronicle for more information.
